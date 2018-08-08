 REVEALED: 11 MAJOR SINS OF DAURA | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
REVEALED: 11 MAJOR SINS OF DAURA

11 major sins of former DSS boss, Lawal Musa Daura



  • Denting President Muhammadu Buhari’s image
  • Overruling Buhari, Osinbajo on crucial matters, such as the $43.45million recovered at Osborne Towers in Ikoyi, Lagos and confirmation of Acting EFCC Chairman Ibrahim Magu
  • Alleged disrespect for court orders on ex-NSA Sambo Dasuki and Ibrahim el-Zakzaky as well as the detention of Jones Abiri
  • Determining who to see (or pray with) Buhari
  • Unauthorised deployment of operatives / sting operations against Supreme Court Justices, National Assembly, ex-DSS boss Kayode Are
  • Alleged interference in the affairs of other security agencies, especially the EFCC
  • Alleged refusal to take orders from NSA Gen. Mohammed Babagana Monguno
  • Row over freedom for Chibok and Dapchi girls
  • Romance with National Assembly officers
  • Alleged hostility to the media
  • Usurpation of anti-graft agencies’ functions

