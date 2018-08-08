11 major sins of former DSS boss, Lawal Musa Daura
- Denting President Muhammadu Buhari’s image
- Overruling Buhari, Osinbajo on crucial matters, such as the $43.45million recovered at Osborne Towers in Ikoyi, Lagos and confirmation of Acting EFCC Chairman Ibrahim Magu
- Alleged disrespect for court orders on ex-NSA Sambo Dasuki and Ibrahim el-Zakzaky as well as the detention of Jones Abiri
- Determining who to see (or pray with) Buhari
- Unauthorised deployment of operatives / sting operations against Supreme Court Justices, National Assembly, ex-DSS boss Kayode Are
- Alleged interference in the affairs of other security agencies, especially the EFCC
- Alleged refusal to take orders from NSA Gen. Mohammed Babagana Monguno
- Row over freedom for Chibok and Dapchi girls
- Romance with National Assembly officers
- Alleged hostility to the media
- Usurpation of anti-graft agencies’ functions
