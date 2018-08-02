1. ”The nation is going through the most difficult and precarious times, since the civil war; with ethno-religious and regional distrust at its highest ebb in Buhari’s administration”.



2. ” Buhari’s administration lacks statesmanship in responding to national issues”.



3. He accused the administration of brazen inequity, capacity and questionable distribution of appointments and projects.



4. ” Leadership missteps have become the major raw materials in which the Nigerian state is being run today; no nation can thrive while there is inequity and bad governance”.



5. ”APC has not broken new grounds in any positive sense, but has instead reached historically unprecedented heights of impunity in all manner of vices far above and beyond the challenges which made some of us to leave the PDP”.



6. ” APC has turned itself into a sanctuary for the corrupt and a machine for rigging and for the rape of democracy”.



7. ” All attempts to discuss the electoral promises of the APC-led government, including the restructuring of the country as promised Nigerians and as contained in the APC manifesto, have proved abortive”.



8. ”No meaningful federal projects initiated in Sokoto State under the APC government. The bulk of uncompleted federal projects here that were inherited from the previous administration have largely remained in their state of neglect”.



9. ”Sokoto State is also not being meaningfully carried along in political appointments and in other matters of national importance”.



10. ”Information from National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) shows that over nine million jobs have been lost in the last 3 years, since the APC Government came into office; poverty is on rampage and still ravages the land”.

In the midst of the gale of defections by members of the ruling All Progressive Party (APC) to other parties particularly the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal, who followed suit on Wednesday called on Nigerians to vote out President Muhammadu Buhari in next year’s election.Mr Tambuwal, who is nursing a presidential ambition, said Mr Buhari had failed the country.Mr Tambuwal also pointed out at least 10 reasons why he left APC via a press statement sent to