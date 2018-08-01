El Pais reports that the Spanish giants have already made contact with the Premier League stars.
Real are still in the market to replace Cristiano Ronaldo, who has joined Juventus in a €100million deal.
The European champions appear to have ended their pursuit of Eden Hazard and had to deny approaches for Paris Saint-Germain’s Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.
However, they have now sounded out Salah and Kane through intermediaries.
