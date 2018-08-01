 Real Madrid ready to sign Kane, Salah | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
» » Real Madrid ready to sign Kane, Salah

12:10 PM 0
A+ A-
Real Madrid are looking to make a stunning double swoop on Mohammed Salah and Harry Kane this summer.


El Pais reports that the Spanish giants have already made contact with the Premier League stars.

Real are still in the market to replace Cristiano Ronaldo, who has joined Juventus in a €100million deal.

The European champions appear to have ended their pursuit of Eden Hazard and had to deny approaches for Paris Saint-Germain’s Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

However, they have now sounded out Salah and Kane through intermediaries.

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top