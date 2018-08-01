Real Madrid are looking to make a stunning double swoop on Mohammed Salah and Harry Kane this summer.El Pais reports that the Spanish giants have already made contact with the Premier League stars.Real are still in the market to replace Cristiano Ronaldo, who has joined Juventus in a €100million deal.The European champions appear to have ended their pursuit of Eden Hazard and had to deny approaches for Paris Saint-Germain’s Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.However, they have now sounded out Salah and Kane through intermediaries.