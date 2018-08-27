Real Madrid manager, Julen Lopetegui, has explained why Thibaut Courtois has not displaced Keylor Navas as the club’s number one since his summer switch from Chelsea.Courtois returned to Spain in a £35m deal, but is yet to play for the European champions.Navas put on an assured display, helping his side come from a goal down to beat Girona 4-1 on Sunday and Lopetegui told reporters after the game why he made the choice.“Keylor got the nod today and did very well.“It’s not a situation that’s easy to understand but it’s simple enough to explain.“I’ve got some really good options in goal and there are no problems in that area.“We’ll decide what’s best for each game.“Keylor got the nod today and did very well.“There’s great competition and that makes us stronger in the goalkeeping department.“I’ve got some thoughts in my mind, but I’m not going to share them.“Over the course of the season, I’ll look for solutions to solve the next immediate challenge,” Lopetegui said.