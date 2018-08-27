The leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide have urged Ndigbo not to allow the intimidation and experience of last Year’s Python dance to provoke them in the upcoming Python dance 3The military reportedly plans to stage another Python dance this year despite the condemnations and violence that marred last year’s exercise.In that edition, the military invaded the home of pro-Biafran Leader, Nnamdi Kanu leading to his disappearance till dateNotable personalities and a majority of the people of the Southeast have spoken out against the military’s plan.But in a statement signed by its Deputy President General, Comrade Obinna Achuonye, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide urged the people to not to be provoked by what happened last year so as to avoid bloodshed of the youths in the region.The group also frowned at the recent discovery of corpses in Ukwa and Umuahia suspected to be Biafra agitators who engaged in protest during the show of force of the military during the last Year Python dance 2.It also exonerated the Governors of the zone from the violence that trailed last year’s exercise.“We are aware that Some Igbo Governors who tried to see how to calm the situation were blackmailed but we know that the military was obeying orders from Above not that of the South East Governors”“Ohanaeze Youths plan 2018 Referendum Summit during the Year’s Igbo day on September 28/29th 2018 at Owerri to bring all Igbo stakeholders on the same Page on issues affecting Ndigbo and the Biafra Question and how best to channel our peaceful quest for betterment of Ndigbo economically and politically without allowing enemies of Ndigbo to capitalized on Biafra agitation to murder the Youths, and arrest Biafra mothers as we witness in Owerri recently”.“The 2018 Referendum summit is not a declaration of Independent state of Biafra, is not gathering of Biafra agitators, is not a meeting for Protest but a meeting to avoid bloodshed in Igbo land during the 2018 Igbo day celebration, and is sensitization awareness to ensure that Igbo Youths are not victims during the upcoming Python dance 3”, the group said.