Spanish outlet, Don Balon reports that the Ligue 1 champions have been chasing to sign Rakitc in recent weeks.
PSG have been put off by Barca’s €125 million valuation of the Croatia international.
The report claimed that in a bid to drive the price down, PSG are offering Draxler to the Catalan club.
However, Draxler is not a central part of PSG manager, Thomas Tuchel’s plans this season.
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.