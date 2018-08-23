Paris Saint-Germain are ready to offer winger, Julian Draxler to Barcelona in part-exchange for their midfielder, Ivan Rakitic.Spanish outlet, Don Balon reports that the Ligue 1 champions have been chasing to sign Rakitc in recent weeks.PSG have been put off by Barca’s €125 million valuation of the Croatia international.The report claimed that in a bid to drive the price down, PSG are offering Draxler to the Catalan club.However, Draxler is not a central part of PSG manager, Thomas Tuchel’s plans this season.