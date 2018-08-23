The ongoing rift between the Oyo State government and the Proprietor of Fresh FM, Ibadan, Dr Yinka Ayefele would soon be over, as the popular gospel musician is currently in a meeting with Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo state.Ayefele who arrived the Agodi Governors office on Thursday was led in by a leading governorship aspirant on the platform of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), Mr. Joseph Tegbe, in company of David Ajiboye, a director with Yinka Ayefele limited, Isaac Brown, a radio host and other officials.On arrival at the governor office, Ayefele was ushered into a private waiting area awaiting the arrival of the governor.Upon arrival in the office, the governor however went straight into the Executive chamber, where the executive members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) were waiting.Meanwhile, the visit of Ayefele to the Government Secretariat coincided with that of the traditional rulers from Oyo town and Oke Ogun who were at the governor office to greet the governor in the spirit of the Eid-Al-Adha festivities.The traditional rulers numbering over thirty, made up of first class and second class from the zones were led by the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi.But immediately after the meeting with the NURTW members who were on a condolence visit, the governor proceeded into the private suite to meet Ayefele and his team.Ajimobi was accompanied into the private meeting by Oba Adeyemi, the Eleruwa of Eruwa Oba Samuel Adegbola, Aseyin of Iseyin, Oba Abdulganiy Adekunle, Iba of Kishiland, Oba Moshood Aweda, Onpetu of Ijeruland, Oba Sunday Oyediran among others.With the governor at the meeting which is ongoing as at the time of filing this report is the Commissioner of Information, Culture and Tourism, Mr Toye Arulogun, the Director General, Bureau of Physical Planning and Urban Development, Tpl. Waheed Gbadamosi, who also doubles as the Special Adviser to Governor Ajimobi on Physical Planning and Development Control, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Communication and Strategy, Mr Bolaji Tunji, APC guber aspirant, Tegbe and some aides.The meeting is expected to address and proffer a political solution to the issues being generated by the partial demolition of the structure which is valued at N800million.Controversies, kudos and knocks have since Sunday been trailing the decision of the government to demolish part of Music House building housing the radio station, located at Aare Arisekola Alao Way, Challenge Area, Ibadan.Sources privy to the discussions at the meeting informs that the Governor who expresses willingness to let the matter lay to rest insisted that neither himself nor his government had any issue with either Ayefele as a person nor Fresh FM but with the structure housing the radio station.According to him, the issue is a battle for the supremacy of rule or law and respect for the laws of the land.The source added that, as expected of every entrepreneurs who should at least be politically neutral, business as such should not have friend nor enemy in the discharge of her service to the public.The govern was said to have enjoined Ayefele and his team to mind their utterances and what people send to the public domain in their name, pointing out that that was the reason the issue had generated unnecessary heat but that such will not deter the government from doing the needful in respecting the rule of law.Earlier, the Alaafin in a short remarks had appealed to the Governor to temper justice with mercy on the issue and allow for peaceful and amicable resolution of the matter.The first class monarch was quoted to have said in the appeal that allowing sound reason to prevail without laying claim to who was right and who was wrong would help douse the tension generated by the matter and foster peaceful mutual coexistence describing Ayefele as a good son, to which the governor was said to have agreed.Ayefele was reported to have apologise to the governor acknowledging that he erred in some ways, saying all his moves to see the governor before the eventual partial demolition was unfruitful and that he regretted not coming personally to see the governor instead of doing so in writing and by proxy.He was said to have expressed readiness for peaceful and amicable resolution of the matter in the interest of peace.After about thirty minutes of discussion and outpouring of minds, the Governor and the traditional rulers stepped out and headed for the Government House, where the governor was expected to host the traditional rulers to a reception in the spirit of the Eid-Al-Adha festivities.Governor Ajimobi however instructed the team of his officials to continue the meeting and come out with a mutually consented stand.The meeting is still ongoing as at the time of filing this report.More details later…