The Senators loyal to President Muhammadu Buhari are now converging in Sheraton Hotel as the plot to impeach the Senate Presiden, Dr. Bukola Saraki and his Deputy, Ike Ekweremadu becomes glaring following Tuesday invasion of the Assembly complex by armed security men.

The Department of State Services, DSS, blocked all entry or exit from the National Assembly in Abuja on Tuesday.





The development is alleged to be part of the plot to effect a change of the Senate leadership.





The Special Adviser to the Senate President on New Media, Yusuph Olaniyonu, said on Tuesday that the APC senators have now moved to Sheraton Hotels to embark on the illegal impeachment of the Senate President and his deputy.





He said, “The Senators loyal to the government are now convening in Sheraton Hotel where the illegal impeachment exercise will be commencing.”