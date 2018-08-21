President Muhammadu Buhari will lead other eminent Nigerians to inaugurate a $250m brewery owned by International Breweries Plc next week Tuesday.The Plant Manager, Mr. Tony Agah, disclosed this on Monday to journalists during a media tour of the brewery located at Km 3 Flowergate Industrial Scheme, Sagamu-Abeokuta Expressway, Ogun State.He said the IB Plc is part of the AB InBev Group, the world’s largest brewer.Agah said other eminent Nigerians expected at the event include Governor Ibikunle Amosun, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment Okechukwu Enelamah; and the global chief executive officer of AB InBev, Mr. Carlos Brito, among others.The new brewery is the fourth plant to be established in the country, as the IB Plc has three others in Ilesa, Onitsha and Port Harcourt.While Agah explained that the new plant is one of the Foreign Direct Investments which came into the country in the last two years, he added that the first phase of the development of the plant had been completed with over 300 Nigerians already employed.He said many more indirect employment would also be created in due course.He said, “Given the importance of this event, the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, is expected to perform the inauguration of the facility.“The governor of the state, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, will be hosting all of us, as our landlord. Other eminent Nigerians and officials of AB InBev, especially the global CEO, Mr. Carlos Brito, will lead the celebration.“The new brewery will be the company’s largest plant within the group in Africa outside the one in South Africa. This will have a significant multiplier effects on the value chain within Ogun State and its environs.“It will provide direct and indirect employment, make available global brands locally and support Nigeria’s foreign direct investment aspiration.”The Managing Director, IB Plc, Annabelle Degroot, speaking about the inauguration, described the plant as a major step towards the company’s strategic goal of producing high-quality drinks locally.He said, “International Breweries Plc is a brand that places a premium on quality. Bearing this in mind, we will spare no expense or effort in ensuring that Nigerians are treated to the best traditions in brewing, with outstanding recipes, superior ingredients, innovation and world-class techniques.”