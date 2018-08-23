President Muhammadu Buhari has promised to take care of the cost of medical treatment of a 28-year-old serving member of National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, Okenala Ahmed, who is visually-impaired.Ahmed, who is an Insurance graduate from Federal Polytechnic Offa, Kwara State, is currently serving in Daura, Katsina State.A statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, yesterday, explained that Ahmed was among the corps members who paid Sallah homage to President Buhari on Tuesday in Daura, as part of activities to mark the Eid-El-Kabir celebrations.The statement read: “In the course of the President’s interaction with corps members, Corps Liaison Officer, CLO, Jibrin Ishak, had appealed for assistance for their physically challenged member.“According to the CLO, the indigent corps member had earlier contemplated redeployment from Katsina State due to his health condition.“President Buhari will undertake the cost of medical care and treatment of Ahmed, who is an Economics NYSC teacher at Government Day Senior Secondary School, Daura.”