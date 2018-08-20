President Muhammadu Buhari has urged Nigerians to rise above personal, group, sectarian and other interests, and promote harmony and tolerance in dealing with one another at all times.





In a statement released by his Senior Special Assistant on Media & Publicity, Garba Shehu on Monday, Buhari called on all Muslims to use the occasion for sober reflection and self-examination, and strive to be good ambassadors of their religion by upholding high moral values.





He reminded Muslims that this felicitous occasion of Eid-ul-Adha is a remembrance of the submission of Prophet Ibrahim Allaihis-Salam to Allah, his Creator, by which he taught the world the value of sacrifice in relating with one another.





He said when it comes to nation-building, “We must sacrifice for others and remember always those who are less fortunate than ourselves,” the President declared.





He further explained that religion was a major factor in influencing human behaviour towards good conduct and actions.





He said he regretted that selfishness, greed and corruption have overwhelmed human souls to the extent that people abandon their religious beliefs in pursuit of their greed.





The President stressed that fighting corruption was a task that must be done in order to protect the larger interests of the ordinary Nigerians who are the worst victims of diseases, poverty, malnutrition and other afflictions.





He stated that surrendering to corruption was not an option because it destroys society and progress of nations.





“Even if some people hate you for fighting corruption, you should not chicken out from the task as a leader because doing so is a betrayal of public trust.”





On the current economic challenges facing Nigerians, Buhari reassured that such were temporary because the welfare of the people was the main thrust of the change agenda of his administration.





Buhari cited the many initiatives of the administration under the Social Investment Programme (SIP) among which was the recent decision to distribute recovered stolen funds to the poor against the past practices of re-looting such funds by some people in authority.