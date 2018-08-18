President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the government and people of Ghana over the passing of former United Nations Secretary General, Kofi Annan, in the early hours of Saturday.A statement released on the verified Twitter handle Presidency Nigeria @NGRPresident, noted that President Buhari called Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo from London, telling him that all Nigerians and ECOWAS member countries share in the deep loss, considering the strategic influence of the former scribe in global affairs and his vision for the repositioning of West Africa especially, and Africa in general.“As the first staff of the UN elected to lead the organisation and an African winner, in 2001, of the Nobel Peace Prize — jointly with the United Nations — the President noted that Annan’s humility, nobility and love for humanity set him apart for global greatness, achieving recognition and commendation for the reform of the United Nations’ bureaucracy and multiple interventions to bring peace to the world,” the statement said.“President Buhari said Annan’s origin and home will always be traced to Ghana, but his exceptional leadership roles, humanitarian spirit and contributions to global peace and development will remain indelible in the history of the entire world, especially the efforts to combat HIV/AIDS in Africa and the launch of the UN Global Compact,” the statement concluded.