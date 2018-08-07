The Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo on Tuesday sacked the acting Director General of the Department of State Services, DSS, Lawal Daura.





Daura’s sack was disclosed by the Senior Special Assistant to the Vice President, Laolu Akande.





It’s generally believed that the sack of the DG of DSS may not be unconnected to his role in the Tuesday’s siege of the National Assembly.





A statement signed and issued by Akande said all those involved in the take over of the National Assembly will be “identified and subjected to appropriate disciplinary action.”





The statement reads, “Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, has described the unauthorized takeover of the National Assembly complex earlier today as a gross violation of constitutional order, rule of law and all acceptable notions of law and order.





“According to him, the unlawful act which was done without the knowledge of the Presidency is condemnable and completely unacceptable.





“By this statement, Professor Osinbajo is consequently assuring Nigerians that all persons within the law enforcement apparatus who participated in this travesty will be identified and subjected to appropriate disciplinary action.”



