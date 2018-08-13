The Special Adviser on Political Matters to the Presidency, Babafemi Ojudu has debunked speculations claiming that the sacked Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Lawal Daura, insulted the Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo.





Osinbajo fired Daura last week, over the invasion of the National Assembly by masked operatives of the DSS.





Daura is believed to be under house arrest and there have been rumours of what transpired during Osinbajo’s meeting with security chiefs, in which the Acting President took the decision.





Ojudu, speaking with Vanguard, sought to clear the air on the matter.





“Quite often when I read something in the papers or listen to some views on television, they are devoid of the facts. It is not what you read on social media that often happens.





“I read quite a lot of what was said to have happened at the meeting the Acting President had with the security chiefs in the aftermath of the invasion of the National Assembly: How Daura was rude to the Acting President; he (Daura) was insulting him (Osinbajo). All those ones are fake news.









“You don’t base your judgement on hearsay. Those of us who are in there and those who are knowledgeable enough and search for the real facts will then be able to assess the situation and give the correct opinion.





“But some of the things you are fed with in the social media and even in some of the newspapers are not the facts. When you base your judgement on that, it could be very frustrating,” Ojudu said.