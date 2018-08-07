The Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters, Senator Ita Enang, has spoken on the alleged condition(s) attached to the defection of former Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Senator Godswill Akpabio.





Enang said that the reports making the rounds that the lawmaker will be excused of his alleged corruption cases when he finally joins the fold of the ruling party was not true.





The presidential aide told The Nation that, “No condition is attached to Akpabio’s defection from PDP to APC.”





He added that the ruling party, “assured him[the former governor] of a level playing field and a sense of belonging.”





He added, “The APC leadership is in the picture and all our leaders, including Asiwaju Tinubu, are fully in support of Sen. Akpabio’s move to our great party





“We will accord him all the privileges attached to a former governor. Everything is set to receive him on Wednesday.”





Akpabio’s imminent movement has thrown the PDP into a state of shock.





We had earlier this morning reported that Senator Akpabio has resigned as the Senate Minority Leader.





Enang added, “The APC has harvested more people from the PDP and other political parties.





“The head of the PDP in the Senate is formally joining the APC family in a big ceremony on Wednesday the 8th if August in Akwa Ibom State”.





“So, the head of the PDP who holds all the documents of the PDP, His Excellency, Distinguished Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio (CON) is coming over with a great team and other minorities will join the APC family and we are good and strong.”