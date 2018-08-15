The Presidency has debunked the rumoured extension of President Muhammadu Buhari’s 10-day vacation in London.





On Tuesday night, stories emerged on social media that Buhari was planning to stay beyond his scheduled time.





But in reaction, the presidency via its verified Twitter handle, @NGRPresident, noted that a story published by Tribune Online, on February 5, 2017 “is currently being mischievously circulated on social media platforms, to create the impression that it’s related to the President’s current vacation.”





It warned the public to “kindly take note of the date, 2017.





“The President has NOT extended his ongoing 10-Working-Days vacation,” the Presidency said.





Buhari left the country on August 3.