The Presidency has revealed the identities of the security operatives that mounted siege at the residence of the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki some weeks ago.





Speaking on Channels Television, the Special Adviser on Political Matters to the Presidency, Babafemi Ojudu, said the vehicles that was seen around Saraki’s house were those of his (Saraki’s) security operatives.





He also revealed that Senators of the All Progressives Congress, APC, were actually in their caucus meeting elsewhere when the PDP lawmakers were claiming that they were inside the National Assembly planning Saraki’s impeachment last Tuesday.





He described members of the PDP as being dramatic, adding that they were seeking sympathy from the populace.





He also recalled how a lawmaker had once claimed that he was kidnapped and spent 11 hours on top of a tree.





Ojudu said, “As of that time they were said to be holed up inside the National Assembly, APC senators were actually in a meeting. They were in their normal caucus meeting while some had gone to their constituencies as soon as the Senate President adjourned parliament. I don’t know where people got that story from.





“It is either they misled the DSS that something was going to go amiss or there is complicity on the part of some people within the organization. PDP is given to drama. They are given to misleading the public. Look at the other time they said the police had stormed Senate President Saraki’s house and that they were going to arrest him, the next thing we saw was Saraki in the chambers reading out the names of people who had defected from the APC to the PDP.





“We investigated and discovered that the vehicles that were used supposedly to block Saraki’s house were vehicles that belonged to operatives stationed with him.





“Something is wrong somewhere. I think they are trying to work on the people’s imagination, trying to get some kind of sympathy from the populace. You know of a strong member of the PDP caucus who said he was kidnapped and he had to be on top of the tree for 11 hours. All those are just drama.”