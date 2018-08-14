The Presidency has urged the National Assembly members to stop their “drama”.





Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity stated this when he addressed State House correspondents in Abuja on Monday.





He was reacting to the outcome of last Saturday’s polls in Bauchi, Katsina and Kogi states, where candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) emerged winners of the bye-elections.





The presidential aide noted that the victories “is a statement of the fact that the APC will go into election next year with every confidence that the elections will be won”.





“Nigerians by this statement, will also say that they no longer have time for politics of insult and diversion, mudslinging and ‘monkey dey work, baboon dey chop’ politics of the PDP.





“And equally important is that these election victories are a clear message to the National Assembly that all that Nigerians are interested in is that the business of government should go on.









“That Nigerians are saying that they are not interested in the drama; they are not interested in the grammar, the subterfuge and all of the games that are being played in the National Assembly.’’