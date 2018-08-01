The Presidency on Wednesday said President Muhammadu Buhari was not the brain behind the controversial Nigerian Press Council Amendment Bill that has attracted criticisms and objections from groups and individuals.A statement by the Deputy Director, State House Media Office, Abiodun Oladunjoye, quoted the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, as giving the clarification in an interview with State House correspondents.Shehu said all the attacks against the government as a result of the bill were misdirected, since it has nothing to do with the Executive.He described the bill as “a private member bill.”“This is a privately-sponsored bill. President Muhammadu Buhari is not involved,” Shehu said.The presidential spokesman therefore advised those against the bill to follow due process rather than throwing mud at the government using the media.He said there was process to be followed when people oppose a bill that is being considered by the Legislature, and encouraged anyone against the proposed bill to do so.He also assured Nigerians that Buhari will never sign any bill that violates the country’s constitution.“President Buhari should not be blamed for the actions of the legislators whom we voted to represent us in the National Assembly.“At the same time, the Presidency would like to assure everyone that, however the process ends, President Buhari will not compromise his impeccable and untainted democratic credentials by signing into law, any bill that violates the letter or the spirit of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” Shehu said.