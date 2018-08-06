The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Monday accused the presidency and the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, of running 18 unregistered companies and frittering away trillions of dollars under its administration.





It pointedly alleged that President Muhammadu Buhari deceived Nigerians to secure power on a promise of transparency, accountability and zero tolerance for corruption.





Spokesman of the party, Kola Ologbondiyan disclosed this while briefing newsmen in Abuja.





The opposition party said Buhari, “suppresses investigation into the alleged use of 18 unregistered companies to lift and divert N1.1 trillion worth of crude oil in 2017.





“PDP challenges Buhari to explain why his anti-corruption fight has not been extended to investigate the corruption from the leaked memo detailing alleged underhand oil contracts to the tune of N9 trillion ($25 billion dollars) at the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, and ministry of Petroleum Resources.





” It also asked Buhari to explain why he refused an independent inquest into the alleged corruption in the handling of the N1.4 trillion oil subsidy regime allegedly involving officials at the presidency “.





”Particularly those benefiting from the N58 hidden tax per litre which Nigerians have continued to bear since the fuel price increased from the PDP subsidized cost of N87 to presumably unsubsidized cost of N145″.





Other allegations preferred against Buhari include The National Health Insurance Scheme, NHIS, and the N5 billion meant for the health need of the people from the Treasure Single Account, TSA. among others.





On this premise, PDP alleges that the Buhari presidency has been busted. ” Today, the very leader, who hitherto paraded himself as pro-poor and saintly leader has now been exposed to be at the head of the most corrupt administration our nation had never had since independence, PDP alleges.”