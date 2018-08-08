Nigeria power sector in seven months of 2018 has lost N300 billion due to insufficient gas supply, distribution and transmission infrastructure.A report obtained byVanguard from the Office of the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, stated that “estimated amount lost to insufficient gas supply, distribution, transmission and water reserves to date in 2018 is N300 billion.”The report noted that the peak average power to date, stands at 4,557 megawatts hour per hour (MWH/H), which was achieved on the second of February 2016, while the peak generation to date, obtained 18 December, 2017, is 5,222mw.The report also stated that “on August 6 2018, average power sent out was 3,753MWh/h (up by 54.31MWh/h from the previous day). 2,231MW was not generated due to unavailability of gas.“64.4MW was not generated due to unavailability of transmission infrastructure, while 1,261.5MW was not generated due to high frequency resulting from unavailability of distribution infrastructure, while 0MW was recorded as losses due to water management.”