He used the opportunity to brief them about the planned overhaul and renaming of the squad to Federal SARS.Habila, who heads the overhaul committee set up by the Inspector-General of Police, Idris Ibrahim, during the meeting in Abuja on Saturday, informed the commanders about the new working operational guidelines and emphasised that all FSARS officers must strictly comply with them.He added that IGP X-Squad personnel had commenced enforcement of all the new directives.The Head of the Public Complaint Rapid Response Unit of the Nigeria Police Force, Abayomi Shogunle, stated this in a series of tweets, adding that the Force would carry out psychiatric tests on all FSARS personnel.He also stated that the FSARS Committee would commence immediate visit to decongest SARS cells nationwide.He said, “The Overhaul FSARS Committee will commence immediate visit to decongest SARS cells nationwide. FSARS will only handle armed robbery and kidnap cases.“Only competent officers will remain as commanders in new FSARS. Those not measuring up to the acceptable standard will be redeployed and new courageous officers will be posted as replacements. Many of the personnel inherited will be posted out of FSARS.”