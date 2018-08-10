The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris has submitted report on Tuesday’s siege at the National Assembly to Acting President Yemi Osinbajo.





The report was seen by NigerianEye on Thursday night.





The IGP indicted the sacked Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Lawal Daura.





The presidency has since replaced him with Matthew Seiyefa, the most senior director in the agency.





According to the IGP, Daura acted alone and never consulted other security agencies.





Meanwhile, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Thursday arrested a former DSS DG, Ita Ekpenyong.





He was reportedly arrested in connection with alleged N17billion fraud in the agency.





The arrest was said to be part of ongoing probe of the sacked DG, Daura.





It was gathered that two ex-DSS chiefs could not account for the cash in the last three years.





Earlier in the day, operatives raided Ekpenyong’s house located in Asokoro, Abuja.





IGP’s full report on the NASS siege below:



