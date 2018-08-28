A police sergeant, last Sunday, stabbed a man to death for allegedly dating his estranged wife after efforts on him by the policeman to cease all contacts with her failed.The incident which happened last Sunday at Oteri community, Ughelli North local government area of Delta State, also led to the arrest of the suspect simply identified as Ijeoma who is a sergeant attached to the Patani Police division.The victim, David Ogbodo, was said to have been rushed to the Ughelli Central Hospital for medical attention where he was confirmed dead from excessive bleeding as a result of injuries sustained during the attack on him.Though the marital status of the policeman and his “wife” simply identified as Jennifer, could not be ascertained, sources at the community hinted that the marriage between the couple had already collapsed owing to irreconcilable difference between both of them.Confirming the incident to Vanguard Tuesday, a source at the community, disclosed that the policeman had stormed the community in company of a team of other policemen drafted from the Ughelli ‘A’ division to intervene in the matter by inviting the victim for questioning when he was attacked.The source, a female resident of the community who spoke on condition of anonymity, hinted that the suspect in his complaint had also failed to inform the police that a case of divorce between him and his wife was already before a court.According to the source, “when all efforts by the policeman to stop the victim from seeing his wife failed, he reported the matter to the police who trying to resolve the issue amicably, drafted some policemen with him in a bid to invite the victim for questioning.”Speaking further, the source said: “On getting to the residence of the victim, the policeman saw his wife and the victim together, angered by this, he quickly grabbed a bottle, broke it and used it to stab David multiple times leading to his death.Contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Andrew Aniamaka promised to get details on the incident but was yet to do so as at press time.