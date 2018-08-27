Dino Melaye, senator representing Kogi west, has alleged there is a plan by the police to kill him.

Writing via his Twitter handle on Monday, Melaye said the police and Kogi government “want to forcefully take me to Lokoja and kill me afterwards”.





The senator has been having a running battle with the police.





Among the cases against him currently pending in court are culpable homicide, gun running and criminal conspiracy.





Recently, the senator’s relative raised an alarm he was kidnapped on his way to a court in Kogi regarding one of the cases.





In the tweets, the senator described as ludicrous claims the purported kidnap was fabricated.





He wrote: “Nigerian police working with Kogi state government in trying to frame me up again with culpable homicide and illegal possession of fire arm.





“This is going to be the 6th arraignment of police against me. They want to forcefully take me to Lokoja and kill me afterwards. cc: UN,EU,USA,AU





“I was the one attacked by the police, they tried to kill me, AIT reporter and other journalists were there … To turn around and accuse harmless me of lies is rediculous.”





He added that those behind his ordeal will be “shocked because I know too much.”





TheCable reached out to Jimoh Moshood, police spokesman, to react to the allegation but he did not pick calls and has not responded to a text message sent.

