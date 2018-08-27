The Nigeria police force has invited Femi Fani-Kayode, a former minister of aviation, for alleged conspiracy, criminal and inciting publication.





The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain was given up till Tuesday to appear before one Usman Garba, a police officer.





In a letter reportedly seen by PUNCH, the police said the invitation was based purely on a fact-finding mission.





The letter dated August 20, 2018, has Ref. No CR/3000/IGP.SEC/MU/T.G/ABJ Vol.54/226.





“This office is investigating the above mentioned case reported to the Inspector-General of Police in which your name featured,” read the letter signed by Habu Sani, commissioner of police in charge of the IG monitoring unit, force headquarters.





“In view of the above, you are requested to interview the undersigned through SP Usman Garba on 28/08/2018 by 10.00hrs to shed light on the allegations raised.





“You are to, however, note that the invitation is purely for fact findings and your cooperation in this regard is highly solicited. Please.”





PUNCH quoted Fani-Kayode as saying he would not be cowed into silence.





“I am not in the least bit intimidated and I cannot be silenced. They would have to kill me first. I received the letter today without any details of the allegations or who the complainant is,” he reportedly said.





“I will consult with my lawyers and take it from there. One thing is clear though: this is yet another attack on democracy and freedom of speech. No matter what they do, in the end we shall prevail because God is with us.”