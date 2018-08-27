Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has vowed to continue using his pen “to fight injustice, oppression, subjugation and tyranny”.





Fani-Kayode, writing on his Twitter page, explained why the pen was his preferred weapon of criticism.





“There are two weapons of war: the pen and the sword. I prefer the pen because it is more devastating than the sword.





“The sword kills the body but the pen torments and tortures the soul.





“For as long as I live I will use it to fight injustice, oppression, subjugation and tyranny,” he wrote.





Fani-Kayode has been asked by the Police to appear on Tuesday, over “alleged conspiracy, criminal defamation and inciting publication”.