The Nigeria Police Force have made first public statement on the arrest and detention of Premium Times’ journalist, Samuel Ogundipe.
Speaking on the reported arrest, the police spokesperson, Jimoh Moshood, said he was not aware of details of the arrest.
Moshood, who spoke on Wednesday during AIT’s breakfast programme, Kakaaki, however pointed out that no Nigerian is beyond being invited by the police when an investigation is being carried out.
“I am not aware of the details of the matter. But what I can say is that any Nigerian, whether a journalist or any member of the public can be invited by an investigating officer to come around so that he or she can clear themselves of any allegations against them. Since you are telling me now, I will find out exactly what is happening,” Moshood said.
The police, through the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), on Tuesday arrested and detained Ogundipe, who covers the security sector for Premium Times.
Many Nigerians, activists, lawyers and groups have called for the unconditional and immediate release of the reporter who is still in detention as at press time.
