Akande, who tweeted this on his tweeter account, said that the Pinnick-led NFF was the current and only executive committee.
He said the Federal Government would continue with all relevant stakeholder to resolve dispute in a timely manner.
According to him, the Federal Government is upholding NFF treaty obligations to FIFA.
Recall that the Chris Giwa-led NFF assumed office on July 2, following a court order that validated his election and nullified that of Pinnick.
However, on July 23, the Giwa-led board was sacked by men of the DSS following a presidential directive.
Victor Iroele, Special Assistant to Chris Giwa on Media when contacted, said he could not respond to something he was not aware of.
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.