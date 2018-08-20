 BREAKING: Pinnick-led NFF recognized board, FG tells FIFA | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
BREAKING: Pinnick-led NFF recognized board, FG tells FIFA

Laolu Akande, Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, on Monday said the Federal Government had conveyed to FIFA a letter recognising Amaju Pinnick-led Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) as the substantive board of the federation.


Akande, who tweeted this on his tweeter account, said that the Pinnick-led NFF was the current and only executive committee.

He said the Federal Government would continue with all relevant stakeholder to resolve dispute in a timely manner.

According to him, the Federal Government is upholding NFF treaty obligations to FIFA.

Recall that the Chris Giwa-led NFF assumed office on July 2, following a court order that validated his election and nullified that of Pinnick.

However, on July 23, the Giwa-led board was sacked by men of the DSS following a presidential directive.

Victor Iroele, Special Assistant to Chris Giwa on Media when contacted, said he could not respond to something he was not aware of.

