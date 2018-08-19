Residents of the City of Ibadan, capital of Oyo State this morning could not believe their eyes as the All Progressive Congress, APC, Government of Senator Abiola Ajimobi carried out its threat to demolish the Music House belonging to a music maestro, Yinka Ayefele.The demolished house also provide accommodation for Fresh FM located at Lagos-Ibadan bypass in Challenge Area of Ibadan.Symphatisers who gathered in thousands as soon as Ajimobi’s demolishing bulldozers got to the house worth several millions amdst tight security could not hold back their tears as they watched the edifice being pulled down.There has been skeptism about the demolition since Governor Ajimobi made his intention known that he would demolition the house.It was stated that Ajimobi decided to demolish the house because he was not happy with the political programmes of the the station.The governor, it was gathered, could not tolerate any media establishment critical of his administration. Since the beginning of his administration, several media establishments and journalists had been sued and intimidated for being too critical.It would be recalled that the government had earlier issued a three-day notice for the demolition of the building, accusing the property owner of not receiving approval for the construction.According to a statement by the Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Toye Arulogun, the demolition notice to the music House Fresh FM 105.9 Ibadan was not based on sentiment or witch-hunting.It said contravention notices were served to different organisations since June 13 last year including all radio stations in the state.According to Arulogun, the Music House ignored his request for an application for a new building plan having established through an inspection that the building violated its original plan without seeking physical planning approval from the state Bureau of Physical planning and development control.He stated that several companies and institutions such as the University of Ibadan, UI, Kola Daisi University, University Ciollege Hospital, UCH, Banks and radio stations were similarly asked to provide their approved plans.Ayefele had approached the court last week to stop the demolition.Sympathisers are still at the scene weeping and cursing the Ajimobi-led administration for what they see as injustice to the disabled musician.