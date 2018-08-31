Aminu Tambuwal, governor of Sokoto state, has picked the presidential nomination form of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).





The politician, who defected from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to the PDP earlier in the month, stormed the Wadata Plaza headquarters of the opposition party in Abuja with his supporters on Thursday evening.





He arrived at the place around 6pm and left about an hour later.





He told reporters that he was confident that the party leaders would conduct credible primary if the aspirants did not agree on a consensus candidate.

“I can’t say there is no need for consensus; it is part of democratic process. If there is a possibility of it, why not? If it is not possible, then, we all go for the primary,” he said.

“But I believe that PDP of today is capable of organising free, fair, credible and transparent primaries.”





Tambuwal said going by his antecedents he had the capability to confront the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its likely candidate.





“I believe you need to check back my political antecedents. I have always confronted with this kind of hostile environment,” he said.





“You remember how I emerged as speaker of house of representatives and how I remained there as speaker of house of representatives.





“So I am not discouraged by whatever that may come up as a challenge from the administration.”





On the issue of herdsmen/farmers crisis, Tambuwal said it was a major security of concern to every Nigerian.





“We must look at the issue very comprehensively and proffer solution to it,” he said.





“I believe it is an ‎issue every responsible government must address and I assure you we can take it head on and resolve it.”





Tambuwal was elected speaker of the house of representatives under the platform of PDP but defected to APC in 2014.





He won the governorship ticket of the APC and defeated the PDP candidate in the 2015 election.