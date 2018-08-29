Former Governor of Kano State and Senator representing Kano Central, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso on Wednesday formally declared his 2019 presidential ambition in Abuja.





Kwankwaso announced his intention in front of Chida hotel Abuja, while addressing a crowd of supporters despite a change of venue.





He said: “Distinguished ladies and gentlemen, let me thank you for coming far and wide to hear my decision to run for the president of Nigeria.





“Today, I declare under PDP to offer a leadership as all is not well in our polity.





“On this day, I offer you a great leadership anchored on our constitution.”





During his speech, the former Kano governor said: “As a custodian of your culture, heritage and history and also creating confidence in all Nigerians across the states, sectors and talents.





“We believe that education is the cornerstone of any development and nation-building and are very strong for fighting inequality, injustice and poverty. Education shall be a cardinal point of our administration.





“We shall provide ICT compliant high-quality personal development education and research for development.





“It will be made accessible to all. We are committed to providing good quality universal education from pre-primary to tertiary and vocational school level. We shall provide accessible, quality education to all Nigerians.”





Kwankwaso, on Wednesday morning changed the venue for his formal presidential declaration, after he was allegedly denied the use of the Eagle Square in Abuja by President Muhammadu Buhari administration.





Fans and supporters on Wednesday were seen in front of Chida Hotel, Abuja chanting songs and cheering Kwankwaso as he declared for the highest office in the land.











