Senate President Bukola Saraki has purchased the presidential nomination form of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The form was obtained on his behalf by Mohammed Wakil, director-general of the Saraki Presidential Campaign Organisation.





Olu Onemola, special assistant on new media to the senate president, disclosed this in a tweet on Friday.





“This afternoon, the Director-General of the Saraki Presidential Campaign Organization, Hon. Mohammed Wakil, obtained the Presidential Nomination and Expression of Interest forms from the PDP Headquarters on behalf of Presidential Aspirant, Sen. (Dr.) Abubakar Bukola Saraki,” he tweeted.

Saraki bought the form less than 24 hours after Aminu Tambuwal, governor of Sokoto state, purchased his.





Tambuwal had told reporters that he was confident that the party leaders would conduct a credible primary if the aspirants did not agree on a consensus candidate.

“I can’t say there is no need for consensus; it is part of democratic process. If there is a possibility of it, why not? If it is not possible, then, we all go for the primary,” he had said.





“But I believe that PDP of today is capable of organising free, fair, credible and transparent primaries.”





Saraki declared his intention to contest the 2019 presidential election on Thursday.