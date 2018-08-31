Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar Friday wept at his Presidential Campaign Office shortly after obtaining his Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) headquarters in Abuja.
Atiku bought the form less than 24 hours after Bukola Saraki and Aminu Tambuwal purchased theirs
Atiku is sobbing because he has seen or realized his slim or even impossible chances of winning the PDPTicket for 2019 general elections rather than for the sake of Nigerian situation.ReplyDelete
After all, his corruptive actions and inactions is one of the reasons Nigeria is in this dire straight in the first place!
Part of his regrets is, "This PDP has succeeded in luring me back to this jungle only to tactically deny me the opportunity of being nominated!".
Unfortunately, human ego would restrict him from moving on to yet another party since APC might not welcome him to their competitive fold any longer.
But from what I see, this Atiku the Decampee can still be tempted into jumping the PDP's visibly sinking ship once again!
Time is ticking faster than ever for Atiku & his likes...