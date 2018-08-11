Roberto Pereyra scored both goals as Watford opened the new Premier League season with a comfortable win over Brighton at Vicarage Road.The 27-year-old Argentine opened the scoring with a sweet volley 10 minutes before the break, after he was left unmarked from a Jose Holebas corner.Shortly after half-time the former Juventus man got his second after driving into the area and curling the ball beyond a helpless Mat Ryan from a tight angle.The Seagulls, who finished last season a point and a place behind Watford in 15th, bought on club record signing Alireza Jahanbakhsh and fellow summer signing Yves Bissouma, but Hornets goalkeeper Ben Foster was rarely troubled.The visitors – hampered by the loss of captain Bruno, who was forced off early on by what appeared to be a hamstring injury – failed to muster a single effort on target and Watford were worthy winners, BBC reports.