The national headquarters of the Peoples Democratic Party has written an official letter to intimate the Independent National Electoral Commission, the Department of State Services and the police command in Ogun State, of the expulsion of the Senator representing Ogun East, Buruji Kashamu, and three others from the party.The letter was signed by the National Legal Adviser of the PDP, Emmanuel Enoidem, and dated August 1, 2018, a copy of which was sighted by our correspondent on Saturday.It was separately addressed to the Ogun State Resident Electoral Commissioner, the state Director of DSS and the Commissioner of Police in the state.According to the letter, the National Executive Committee of the party had at its 80th meeting, held on July 23, 2018, expelled Kashamu, the factional state Chairman, Bayo Dayo, and the Secretary, Semiu Sodipo for what it dubbed, “various infractions and violations of express provisions of the constitution of the party 2017 (as amended).”The letter also had an attachment of the extract of the NEC meeting, signed by Anicho Okoro, Director (Cabinet) on behalf of the National Secretary of the party.Part of the letter read, “Grateful, we write to bring to your notice and information that on July 23, 2018, the 80th meeting of the National Executive Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party expelled Senator Buruji Kashamu, Mr. Semiu Sodipo, Mr. Bayo Dayo and Segun Seriki, from the party for various infractions and violations of express provisions of the 2017 constitution of the party (as amended).“Accordingly, they have ceased to be members of our party forthwith and lost all rights and or privileges, to act or represent the party in any capacity whatsoever. The extract of the 80th meeting of the NEC is attached for your perusal.”However, Kashamu and Dayo on Thursday at a rally held at the PDP secretariat in Abeokuta, maintained that their purported expulsion by NEC was an illegality that would not stand.Kashamu said, “I, Senator Buruji Kashamu, can confirm and reconfirm to you that I remain in the Peoples Democratic Party. Any illegal announcement is a sheer waste of time.”Dayo said he remained the authentic chairman of the party in the state till 2020, adding that his “expulsion from the PDP cannot stand.”