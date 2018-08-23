Senate President Bukola Saraki yesterday boasted that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would win the presidential election.He is also confident that his party will emerge victorious in the 2019 general election in Kwara State.Senator Saraki spoke in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, at a meeting with PDP members.They were from all the wards and 16 local governments.Saraki said the victories of PDP at the federal and state levels would be beneficial to the members.He said the future of PDP is now bigger and brighter than what it used to be.The Senate president said: “If we emerge victorious at the federal level, all of us will be the beneficiaries. In Kwara, with your support, we will win in thestate. All of you here are key players in Kwara politics. With unity of purpose, no party can contest with you.“We are here to unite all of us under the party we belong to today. I am assuring members that there will be equity, internal democracy and justice. It is not going to be winners take all. As far as I am concerned everybody here today belongs to our political structure.“There is nothing like old or new Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). We have all become one PDP. There is nobody here that will not say one way or the other we have not been together before. I am very sure that the future is bigger and brighter than the past. I want all of us to be united for the progress and development of Kwara State.“As per the politics of the state, nobody can wrest power from us if we are united. By the grace of God in the forthcoming elections, we will emerge victorious both at the federal and state levels.“We will ensure that we work as one party, because we have always worked together before. We will see that all the wards’ and local governments’ popular candidates emerge, based on their popularity and acceptability. I want to emphasis it that I don’t have any anointed candidate at all levels. I don’t have candidates for state assembly, it is the person you want in your constituency that I will okay. Don’t allow anybody to deceive you that I have endorsed any candidate.“I implore party leaders and elders not to drop my name to impose unpopular candidates. I don’t have candidate for the National Assembly. All of us will collectively choose who becomes the next governor. We will ensure that there is no faction but one PDP. We will ensure that meetings in the local governments take place in one venue. And we will all work together for the interest of the party.“I want to assure you all that as far as I am concerned, everybody belongs to one PDP family and there is no favouritism of one man over the other.