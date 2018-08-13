The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has tasked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over the alleged discovery of thousands of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) in the home of the sacked Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Lawal Daura.The party also said the alleged discovery was an indictment on INEC and has placed a huge doubt over its integrity and capacity to conduct free and fair elections in the country.In a statement issued on Monday by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP called on the National Assembly to immediately commence investigation into the matter, with the view to establishing the veracity or otherwise of the allegation.“The PDP notes that since the news of the sordid discovery broke, neither the INEC chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, nor any other officer of the Commission, had offered any explanation to Nigerians, a development that suggests the Commission’s complicity in the allegation,” the party said.The PDP urged the INEC chairman to stop playing the ostrich, come out clean and inform Nigerians how thousands of electoral materials as sensitive as PVCs, under his watch, found their way into Daura’s home.