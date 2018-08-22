The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, has mocked President Muhammadu Buhari over his publicized 800metres trek.





Buhari had on Tuesday trekked 800 metres from Eid praying ground back to his private residence in Daura, Katsina State.





Against this backdrop, the Presidency said Buhari’s long distance walk was an indication of his fitness to preside over Nigeria for another term.





However, the PDP spokesperson faulted the publicity given to Buhari’s 800m trek.





In a tweet, Ologbondiyan said even his “centurion granny” walks 1km daily without calling a world press conference.





He wrote: “My centurion granny just returned home from her daily 1km walkout. She didn’t need to call a world press because it has become a routine.”