The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has maintained that it’s not in dilemma over picking a Presidential candidate, ahead of 2019 election.





Spokesperson of the party, Kola Ologbondiyan said contrary to insinuation, PDP was happy with the development rather than been confused.





Speaking with Daily Independent, Ologbondiyan said the opposition party was willing to welcome more Presidential aspirants.





According to the party’s spokesperson, “It is wrong for people to say our party is in a dilemma due to the increasing number of presidential aspirants that we have. We are not in a dilemma by any measure.





“If anything, the number of aspirants seeking to be the presidential candidate of our great party, the PDP, is a healthy development.





“It has enabled Nigerians to realise the fact that majority of Nigerians are aligning with the PDP.





“That is why a lot of people, especially politicians, are deserting the disintegrating and dysfunctional APC, and coming to the PDP.





“So, there is no dilemma of any sort in our having more presidential aspirants. As a matter of fact, nobody can aspire to be president on the platform of the APC because the party is presently stuck with a candidate that cannot win an election.





“As at today, the only party that can provide the opportunity and give Nigerians the right of choice as to select a credible presidential candidate that will restore Nigeria to the right track is the PDP.





“That is why many of these presidential aspirants are trooping to the PDP and, as a democratic party, our doors are wide open to accommodate them. To us, it is the more, the merrier.”