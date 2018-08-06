The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has reacted to the speculations on defection of the Senate Minority Leader, Godswill Akpabio to the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.





The party said it was not aware of the moves by the former Akwa Ibom State governor.





The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, told Daily Sun, yesterday that Akpabio, was yet to inform the party about his alleged plan to defect to the APC.





“The party is not aware. He has not written to the party to that effect,” Ologbondiyan said.





Speculations have been rife about the planned defection of the former Akwa Ibom governor to the ruling party later this week





The lawmaker has been seen around APC leadership on more of one occasion. Just last Thursday, he shunned the National Executive Council Meeting of the PDP to attend a meeting with the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo.





Also, during the weekend, he was with President Muhammadu Buhari in London.