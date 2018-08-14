Ahmed Makarfi, former Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Caretaker Committee and Presidential aspirant, has disclosed that he should not be given an “automatic right.”





The former Kaduna State governor said his service to the party was not enough to get him an automatic ticket as a presidential candidate.





He made the remark while cautioning members of the party against picking a candidate that has money, against a trustworthy candidate that has credibility.





Speaking with PDP delegates yesterday in Benin, Edo State, Makarfi urged the party’s stakeholders to vote wisely at the upcoming party primaries.





He said, “That I did service to the party should not give me any automatic right. Every other member of the party should have equal right to come and seek for this ticket and go around and communicate with you.





“That is why I do not take my campaigns by air. I go by road to take mental note of roads condition across the country. That made me not to waste time as governor to address the infrastructural needs of Kaduna State. That is why I am loved by the people of Kaduna.





“All of us are qualified, and when you have so many people qualified, you have to use criteria for elimination. When use those criteria, you end up using location which is my own.





“People say Makarfi does not have money then go and sell yourselves, whatever comes to you don’t cry. I have not seen leaders that get responsibility because of the money he or she has.





“If you want to go out for money, go out for money. If you want to be a good leader choose public service.





“No past leader of Nigeria became president because of the money he or she has. The issue is credibility and goodwill. I am not lacking in either credibility or goodwill. I know what I have until the decision is made. It is a choice the party will not regret taking.”





Makarfi was earlier quoted to have said he refused to leave the party in 2015, despite possibility of securing his senatorial seat at the National Assembly under the All Progressive Congress (APC).