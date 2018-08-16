Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senators are taking turns to sleep over at the National Assembly Complex to prevent a noctunal removal of Senate President Bukola Saraki by their All Progressives Congress (APC) colleagues, a senator said yesterday.Senator Philip Gyunka (PDP Nasarawa North) spoke in Lafia, the state capital, yesterday when he presented his letter of intent to contest for Nasarawa State governor, to the leadership of the PDP in the state..He said: “I woke up this morning from my night shift and I will still be going back to my night shift. That is to say we are keeping vigil.“We are rotating the shift among ourselves. As regards what they are saying about impeachment (removal), it is not possible because the international community is aware of their plot.“Don’t be discouraged. They will intimidate you as they do to us. Like myself, I don’t know how many times they have been calling me. We didn’t know they have come to truncate democracy. But the Senate president, being a product of PDP, has come to the rescue of the the situation.“We are keeping watch on their plans.“If they want the Senate President removed, which is impossible they must have two third majorities.“They have been attempting and failing. I know they will still make attempts but they will not succeed because I know Nigerians will not allow them to make mockery of the nation’s democracy.“If you hear a lawmaker speaking, he is speaking the minds of thousands of people.“How then should someone, who was appointed and has neither gone to the rural areas to feel the pulse of the people, nor held town hall meeting be insisting that a man that was duly chosen by his colleagues be removed at all course.“Oshiomhole (Adams) should be educated that this is not unionism. This is an issue that has to do with the Constitution and we will not allow him to violate it,” he said.The senator told PDP supporters that he would bring to the office of the governor the heart of a servant who had known hard times, tasted poverty and acquired requisite discipline to govern.“I shall bring the benefit of my vast experience as an economist, banker, and a legislator at both the state and federal levels to reform and transform the state.“ I will bring a new vision and new direction to governance that will be truly democratic, representative and professional to deliver and redeem the state from its downward descent,” Gyunka said.State PDP Chairman Francis Orogu said the state chapter of the party was proud of its representatives at the National Assembly and would encourage them to maintain the tempo of their loyalty to the PDP.