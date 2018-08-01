The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has reacted to the resignation of Bolaji Abdullahi as the National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC).





Abdullahi had on Wednesday defected from the APC a day after Senate President, Bukola Saraki announced his resignation from the party.





On why he defected from APC, Abdullahi wrote: “In the last few days, I have had to endure the flagrant usurpation of my role as the spokesman of the party in a manner that I consider unbefitting of a ruling party and inconsistent with my ethical standards.





“I have served the APC honestly and to the best of my ability and when I stood for and won my election at the last convention, it was a keen desire to continue to do so.





“However, in a situation whereby my loyalty is constantly brought into question; my subordinates deployed to subvert my office; and my views constantly second-guessed on the basis of my political affiliation, it has become imperative for me to review my position.”





Reacting, PDP Spokesman, Kola Olognondiyan congratulated his counterpart, Abdullahi on his resignation.





He said Abdullahi’s decision was good for democracy.





In a tweet on his verified Twitter page, he wrote, “I want to use this medium to congratulate my brother and colleague Mal. Bolaji Abdullahi for seeing the light.





“Your decision to quit the APC is a welcome idea and good for democracy. Welcome to PDP.”





Abdullahi’s defection is coming after Senate President, Bukola Saraki and Kwara State Governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed on Wednesday announced their exit from the ruling party.