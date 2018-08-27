



The All Progressives Congress APC has warned the Peoples Democratic Party PDP to stop challenging it to a debate on good governance, saying the former ruling party continues to suffer from integrity deficit.The APC in a statement by its spokesman, Yekini Nabena Monday in Abuja said; “The Peoples Democratic Party PDP in a statement issued on Sunday ‘challenged’ the President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress APC administration to a debate on good governance. Incredible!“We view this request by the PDP as another laughable example of the PDP’s selective amnesia on the 16 years of locust it wrecked on Nigeria during its defunct rule”.APC said perhaps the PDP needs to be reminded of the reason why Nigerians voted it out unanimously in 2015 to give way to a progressive administration which is rebuilding the country in all facets from the foundation.“A Party synonymous with impunity; institutionalised corruption; diversion of counter-insurgency votes to political cronies and funding of political activities; illegal purchase of bullet-proof SUVs, limousines and private jet shindigs for ministers at public expense; non-remittance of $20 billion oil revenue; among other atrocities too numerous to mention, cannot be in a position to debate on good governance“A Party whose administration placed the economy on life support through its voodoo economics and fiscal recklessness cannot be in a position to debate on good governance.“The PDP in its desperation to position itself as the 2019 general election approaches cannot hoodwink Nigerians on who they truly are,” APC said.