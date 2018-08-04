The National Executive Committee of the People Democratic Party (PDP) has written to officially notify the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Department of State Security Service (DSS) and the police command in Ogun State, of the expulsion of the Senator representing Ogun East, Senator Buruji Kashamu and three others from the party.The letter, signed by the National Legal Adviser of PDP, Emmanuel Enoidem and dated August 1, a copy which was obtained by our correspondent on Saturday, separately addressed to the Resident Electoral Commissioner, the State Director of DSS and the Commissioner of Police in the state.According to the letter, the National Executive Committee (NEC) at its 80th meeting held on July 23, had expelled Kashamu, the factional state chairman and secretary, Bayo Dayo and Semiu Sodipo, respectively and Segun Seriki, for “various infractions and violations of express provisions of the constitution of the party 2017 (as amended)”.The letter, which also has attachment of extract of the NEC meeting, signed by Anicho Okoro, Director (Cabinet) on behalf of the National Secretary of the party, reads: “Grateful, we write to bring to your notice and information that on July 23, 2018, the 80th meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) expelled Senator Buruji Kashamu, Mr. Semiu Sodipo, Engr. Bayo Dayo and Segun Seriki, from the party for various infractions and violations of express provisions of the Constitution of the party 2017 (as amended).“Accordingly, they have ceased to be members of our party forthwith and lost all rights and or privileges, to act or represent the party in any capacity whatsoever”.