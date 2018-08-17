Just within two months, National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, ( PDP), Prince Uche Secondus has paid another private visit to former military president, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida in Minna, Niger state.
Prince Secondus who arrived Minna Internat
ional Airport in a chattered aircraft at about 3.00pm was met by General Babangida’s aides who were already waiting fir him.
He was driven straight to the uphill residence of the former President with only two vehicles in the convoy which included a black Prado jeep and a Toyota Camry saloon. The black Prado was fully tinted thereby making it impossible to know how many people were in it but the Toyota Camry Saloon which led the convoy had four occupants believed to be security personnel.
He arrived at the IBB residence at about 3.34 pm and was immediately ushered into the sitting room where General Babangida was already waiting.
Nobody was allowed into the sitting room for what was described to be a “private” meeting. As at the time of going to Press at about 6.30 pm, the meeting was still said to be on. Curious Journalists who were kept at bay left the arena as there was no information in regards to the visit.
However it was gathered that the vupisit may not be unconnected to the Political hsppenings in the country especially on the Party’s Convention coming up soon.
