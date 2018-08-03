The flag bearer of the ruling party, All Progressive Congress, APC in the upcoming Katsina North Senatorial districts bye election, Hon. Ahmed Babba Kaita has said that the recent unfortunate developments in the senate have further exposed the unforgiving desperation of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP to embarrass President Muhammadu Buhari and possibly impeach him to make it easy and more convenient to reclaim power in the 2019 elections.“Having failed Nigerians, PDP’s primary objective is to deny President Buhari the trust and confidence of Nigerians and, to drag him and the APC to its embarrassing level of political despair and hopelessness just to have a fair chance of regaining power for reasons other than the betterment of Nigerians,” he said.Babba Kaita, the incumbent member representing Ingawa, Kusada and Kankia federal constituency in the House of Representative, who wrote on his Facebook page said It’s risky to contemplate voting for the PDP.He said his top priority to aspire to go to the red chamber is to deliver the zone to the APC and reinforce the support base of President Buhari in the upper chamber of the National Assembly.“It’s heartbreaking watching people who rode to power clinging to the apron of President Buhari turning their back against him simply because he refused to play ball and allow the inherited “owanbe” to continue. I belong to the lower chamber of the National Assembly and, Alhamdulillah, I’m very aware of the high level machinations and tricks designed to distract the President and hinder his efforts to restore sanity back into Nigeria,” he added.On the upcoming bye election which coincidentally is a clash between him and his elder brother, Kabir Babba Kaita, PDP flag bearer, the former said, “Katsina North senatorial zone election is way beyond a contest between brothers. It’s a contest between APC and PDP, between a manifesto of hopelessness and that of a promising future – between progress and retrogression if I may add.“It’s not in doubt that Alh. Kabir Babba is my elder brother and I respect him without reservation. However, being blood relatives doesn’t amount to any of us being denied the constitutional right to aspire to be what we want to be. It’s petty to assume just because we are siblings, we cannot participate in a democratic process whether as candidates or as supporters of different political parties. Democracy is synonymous with civilization and is designed to be operated with civility as such, any expression of fear that I may not pursue my candidature with the steam deserved for the sensitive position because of my blood affinity with the PDP candidate is reducing democracy to a laughable level.“It should be noted that I’m neither an accidental politician nor an unprepared one. To assume I will come this far only to allow unrelated factors dampen my zeal to serve the public and hinder my passion to make a difference, to say the least, it’s an expression of stark ignorance of my person, my ideals and what I stand for. As far as I’m concerned, democracy only answers its name if there’s respect for freedom of association and freedom of association. As such, I’m quite at home with the choice of PDP whether he’s from my family or from my ward.“My concerns are over and above which candidates I’m contesting with but how to deliver Katsina North Senatorial zone to APC and reinforce the support base of President Buhari in the upper chamber of the National Assembly.“That the PDP candidate in the upcoming election is my brother shouldn’t be misconstrued as an added advantage for the PDP but a tragic happenstance which neither change the tragic history of the PDP in the minds of the people rescued from it nor improves its unpromising future as could be estimated from public determination to keep it away from public trust. PDP’s fate wouldn’t be any better in this election as in the last when it was unanimously striped naked and “SAKKED”.“If PDP is counting on this happenstance to bounce back to life in the zone, it should consider its investment lost!“The need to be steadfast members and sympathisers of the APC couldn’t be higher at any other time than now. The heightened desperation of the PDP to return and unleash another round of systematic dismantling of Nigeria must be resisted with as much desperation if not more,” Babba Kaita noted.