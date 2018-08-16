The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Prince Uche Secondus is, as at press time, meeting with former military president, Ibrahim Babaginda.

The meeting is holding at Babangida’s hilltop mansion in Minna, the Niger State capital.





The reason for the meeting is yet to be made known.





However, it may be related to the forthcoming 2019 elections and political developments in the country.





Recall that Babangida had some days ago played host to Senate President Bukola Saraki.