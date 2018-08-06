More reactions have continued to trail the recent price hike in subscription by DSTV, especially after most subscribers woke up to realize they won’t be watching the Community Shield on Sunday and that the FA Cup matches will not be aired this season.

The latest to react to the price increment is StarTimes, another pay TV company.





Using it’s Twitter handle, @StarTimesNG, the company sympathized with Nigerians over the price hike and stated that it will reduce its highest bouquet price from N2,600 to N1,900, while adding Ebony Life TV, ST Nollywood Plus & Fox to the list of channels.



